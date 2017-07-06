MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia has set the coupon for its inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, a no-grow €750m perpetual non-call five-year, at 6% on final pre-rec books over €2.5bn, according to a lead.
That was the tight end of 6%-6.125% guidance. Marketing started earlier on Thursday morning at IPTs of 6.5% area.
The bond, expected B+ by S&P, will convert to equity if Bankia's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%.
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are structuring advisers and global coordinators. They are also joint leads alongside Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS.
Pricing is expected later today.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing