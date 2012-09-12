MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's ailing lender BFA-Bankia increased its capital by 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) on Wednesday after receiving funds from the country's national bank rescue fund.

The increase will restore Bankia's core capital to meet regulatory levels. The bank at the end of August announced losses of just under 4.5 billion euros in the first half.

The capital increase is part of the 19 billion euros the bank has called for in rescue funds as it seeks to recapitalise after incurring heavy losses on its property portfolios. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies and Andres Gonzalez)