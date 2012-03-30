* Bankia must find 5.07 billion euros by end of 2012

By Julien Toyer

MADRID, March 30 Spain's Bankia on Friday told the country's central bank it can meet requirements for provisions against real estate losses without public money or merging with another entity, sticking with its standalone strategy.

Friday was the deadline for lenders to tell the Bank of Spain how they plan to cover losses estimated by the government at 52 billion euros for the entire sector.

"The strategy contains various initiatives which enable the group BFA-Bankia to comply with the (reform) by its own means and without the need to receive any public help of any kind," Bankia said in a statement.

"It is a repeat of what happened in 2011. Then, after the capital requirements for the financial sector were raised, BFA-Bankia complied with the new requirements by its own means through its listing on the stock exchange," the bank said.

In total, Bankia must find 5.07 billion euros ($6.7 billion) by the end of 2012.

Spain's banks have until May 31 to say if they will need to merge with other entities under a reform plan presented two months ago to clean up the banking sector already hurting from a property crash.

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that the newly-installed centre-right government wanted to merge Bankia, which is particularly exposed to real estate, with another big Spanish bank, such as BBVA or CaixaBank.

But since then BBVA has taken over Unnim and CaixaBank has done a deal with Banca Civica, making it less likely they will have appetite for further deals.

Santander, Spain's largest bank and a potential buyer of other Spanish banks, said on Friday it wouldn't acquire any troubled lenders unless the operation met strict financial criteria and would rather focus on reducing its exposure to the real estate sector and achieve organic growth.

Spain has set banks stricter capital levels and aims to reduce the number of lenders to around 10 from more than 40 before the economic crisis.

MORE PUBLIC CASH?

Spanish banks could now face a fresh wave of loan defaults as the economy sinks into recession and the government may have to find more money or ask Europe for help in filling the funding gap.

Loan defaults have reached their highest level in 18 years, moving the focus beyond exposure to the real estate crash to banks' entire 1.8 trillion euro loan book.

Bankia, the result of a merger between seven regional banks, is considered important enough to the financial system that it could drag down other lenders if it got into trouble.

The bank, which has already received 4.5 billion euros in public money through an earlier rescue, has said it needs to write down losses of 3.4 billion euros on real estate.

It is, however, already half way to finding the required 5.07 billion euros, as it has retained earnings from 2011, sold assets and carried out debt exchange operations, securitisation and exchange of preference shares for a total value of around 2.4 billion euros since January.

Several other troubled lenders said on Friday how they plan to meet the new government requirements.

Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), which was absorbed late last year by Sabadell, said it would need to raise its capital by 674 million euros and Spain's official bank deposit guarantee fund, known as the FGD, will have to add 1.88 billion euros under the takeover terms.

State-rescued CatalunyaCaixa said it had retained 1.5 billion euros from its 2011 earnings to meet part of the requirements but would need another 1.6 billion in 2012.

Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said on Wednesday the government would accelerate over the few next days and weeks the sale of CatalunyaCaixa and of Banco de Valencia.

($1=0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Andrew Callus and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Jane Merriman)