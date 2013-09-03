Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
MADRID, Sept 3 Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Tuesday said it had sold its property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus at a price of between 40 million euros ($53 million) and 90 million euros depending on the execution of the unit's business plan.
The lender, which received 18 billion euros in European aid after it was brought low by its massive exposure to a collapsed real estate market, said the properties and the loans - most of them already transferred to Spain's "bad bank" - were not part of the sale.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.