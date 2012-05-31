MADRID May 31 One of Spain's smaller political
parties said on Thursday it would seek a High Court
investigation into the bailout of savings group Bankia
, escalating a political battle over the rescue that
has so far failed to yield a full inquiry.
The state-backed bailout of 23.5 billion euros ($29 billion)
has caused a backlash after thousands of small shareholders that
took part in its listing barely a year ago saw their investments
slump, while the cost to the taxpayer ballooned.
It is also an embarrassment for the ruling People's Party,
which controlled most of the seven savings banks, or "cajas",
that merged to create Bankia in 2010.
Rodrigo Rato, who stepped down as chairman of the lender
this month, served for eight years as economy minister under the
previous centre-right administration.
The Bankia rescue has heightened international fears over
whether Spain can cope with its banking problems alone and fund
its plan, sending its borrowing costs to all time highs this
week.
Accusations have flown over who should shoulder the blame
for even allowing the listing of the real estate-laden bank in
the first place, including the stock market regulator, the Bank
of Spain, and Bankia's management and its auditors.
Spain's liberal Union, Progress and Democracy party (UPyD),
is the first political group to threaten concrete action. It
said it would take proceedings to the High Court, which can then
choose to open a criminal investigation, though it did not say
who it would bring a claim against.
"Will there be any responsibility over this? (...) Is the
state prosecutor going to act faced with this big scam?" UPyD
spokeswoman Rosa Diez told Congress, where the party has five
seats.
Diez criticised Spain's two main parties - the PP and the
socialist PSOE in opposition - saying they had so far prevented
the creation of an investigation commission run by Congress, and
testimonies from the likes of Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez,
the outgoing Bank of Spain chief.
"They have no intention of demanding responsibility, or even
that this should be investigated by Congress, which is why I am
telling you we will launch criminal proceedings," Diez said.
Mainstream parties have so far shied away from a full
inquiry that would be damaging for both sides, and which some
see as a distraction just as Spain is trying to keep its
economic woes from spiralling.
Bankia's initial public offering (IPO) went ahead after
aggressive advertising campaigns to draw in ordinary Spaniards,
which shareholder activist groups argue made the PSOE government
at the time complicit.
The socialists this week did publicly also call for a Bankia
investigation, but the PP said it would use its majority at the
Congress to block the demands.
Small shareholder and consumer groups have also looked into
possible legal action, but they face an uphill struggle to get
their money back, legal experts said..
Bankia shares have dropped over 70 percent since the start
of the year, hurting many small shareholders and ordinary
Spaniards drawn into the bank's listing in 2011 via a drive to
push Bankia preference shares as a savings product.
A successful court case or investigation could also mean
more strains on the public purse, at a time when Spain is
already struggling to keep a lid on its finances.
"Nobody is interested politically in pursuing that because
at the end of the day it is going to be the country who is going
to pay the bill for it," said a Spanish lawyer.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White and Kylie MacLellan
in London; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)