MADRID Oct 25 Former chairman Rodrigo Rato and 32 other executives from nationalised lender Bankia have been ordered to testify before a judge investigating the bank's listing last year, a court ruling showed.

Spain's High Court opened a case in July after shareholders, who lost most of their money after investing in an initial public offering in 2011, filed legal claims.

Bankia was nationalised in May.

Rato, former head of the International Monetary Fund and onetime Spanish Economy Minister, stepped down as chairman when it became clear the lender could not cope with growing capital shortfalls from a real estate crash in 2007.

Separately, the bank's new management has, in a move backed by the Spanish central bank, decided not to pay bonuses due to 72 executives for 2011, a banking source told Reuters.

Those executives who have already been paid part of their bonus will have to return it, the source said.

Rato has already voluntarily renounced his bonus. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Cowell)