MADRID, April 24 Spain's High Court on Friday said it had reduced to 34 million euros ($37 million) from 800 million euros the funds state-owned lender Bankia was requested to deposit to cover potential liabilities related to the bank's public listing.

Some former managers are under investigation on allegations of fraud as the court digs into whether the lender's 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)