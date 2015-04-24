BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, April 24 Spain's High Court on Friday said it had reduced to 34 million euros ($37 million) from 800 million euros the funds state-owned lender Bankia was requested to deposit to cover potential liabilities related to the bank's public listing.
Some former managers are under investigation on allegations of fraud as the court digs into whether the lender's 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.