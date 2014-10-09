BRIEF-Open Finance FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 23.9 mln zlotys
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago
MADRID Oct 9 Spain's Bankia on Thursday said it had sold a portfolio of credits related to real estate assets worth 335 million euros(427.76 million US dollar).
In a press statement, Bankia said 226 million euros out of the total portfolio were backed by property guarantees. (1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Signs deal to sell 72.92 percent stake in Insha'a Holding for 10 million dinars
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman