MADRID Nov 27 Junior debt holders in Spain's
nationalised lender Bankia will take losses ranging
from 10 to 50 percent of face value of their investments as a
condition for receiving European aid, a source involved in the
negotiations said on Tuesday.
"A deal has been clinched on swapping these instruments with
Bankia shares and the discount applied will depend on the
instruments," the source said on condition of anonymity.
A discount of 40 to 50 percent will be applied on perpetual
subordinated debt and preference shares while subordinated debt
with fixed maturities will lose 10 to 20 percent of its face
value, the source added.
