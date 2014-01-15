UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MADRID Jan 15 The Spanish authorities will define in the coming weeks and months what is the best strategy to maximise the state's return on its investment in bailed-out lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
"The (bank restructuring fund) FROB and the management of Bankia will define over the coming weeks and months a strategy aiming at maximising the return on any Bankia sale," de Guindos told journalists on the sidelines of an investment conference in Madrid. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.