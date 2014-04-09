* Says hires UBS and Citigroup for 4.9 percent stake sale
* Citigroup says selling stake at up to 3 percent discount
* Stake is among the last of Bankia corporate share holdings
(Adds confirmation, more details)
By Carlos Ruano and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, April 9 Spain's biggest state-owned
lender Bankia said on Wednesday it had given UBS and
Citigroup a mandate to sell its entire 4.94 percent holding in
Spanish utility Iberdrola, one of its last remaining
corporate stakes.
Spain's bailed-out banks such as Bankia have been among the
most active sellers of industrial holdings as they slim down to
comply with restructuring plans following a 2012 international
rescue.
The Iberdrola stake, worth around 1.6 billion euros ($2.2
billion) at current market prices, will be sold through an
accelerated book building process with UBS and Citigroup acting
as joint bookrunners, Bankia said in a statement on Wednesday.
Citigroup said it was building books for the Iberdrola stake
at a price range of 4.85 euros to 5.002 euros, representing up
to a 3 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
Bankia has already sold stakes worth more than 2.4 billion
euros in groups such as insurer Mapfre and IT company
Indra and its stake in olive oil firm Deoleo
is currently the target of a bid by CVC Capital Partners
.
Shares in Iberdrola closed down 0.5 percent at 5.002 euros
on Wednesday but have risen 11.47 percent so far this year as
investors gained increasing clarity over the impact of a recent
government overhaul of the Spanish energy sector.
Still, earnings at Iberdrola, the world's leading wind farm
operator, have suffered as a result of the reforms, which
include a new power generation tax and cuts on renewable energy
subsidies.
Iberdrola's leading shareholder is the Qatar Investment
Authority with 9.32 percent.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado and Julien Toyer, Editing
by David Evans)