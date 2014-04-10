BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 10 Spain's biggest state-owned lender Bankia has sold a 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola at 4.85 euros per share, or a total of 1.53 billion euros ($2.1 billion), the book runners said in a statement on Thursday.
Bankia said capital gains from the sale were 266 million euros.
UBS and Citigroup had acted as joint book runners on the sale through an accelerated book build, marking Bankia's latest disposal of corporate stakes in a move to slim down and strengthen its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed