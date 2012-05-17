MADRID May 17 Clients of troubled Spanish bank Bankia, nationalized last week, have taken out over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)from their accounts since last Wednesday, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board meeting held yesterday and seen by the paper.

Bankia did not respond to requests on Wednesday asking if there had been mass withdrawals of cash from deposits. No-one one was available immediately to comment on Thursday.

Shares in Bankia fell 10 percent on Wednesday after the lender delayed announcing first quarter results, stoking fears about scales of losses at the bank. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)