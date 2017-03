MADRID, April 22 Repriced shares in Spain's nationalised lender Bankia see-sawed at open on Monday after a reverse split, falling by as much as 9 percent and rising by as much as 6 percent.

The shares closed at 0.172 euro on Friday, but with the reverse split grouping 100 shares into one, trade started on Monday with the price at 17.2 euros. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)