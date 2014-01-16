(Corrects day of week to Thursday)

MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Bankia and parent company BFA said on Thursday they had put up for sale all their 12.6 percent stake in hotel group NH Hoteles.

The sale will be through a book-building exercise with JB Capital Markets acting as book-runner. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Anthony Barker)