UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects day of week to Thursday)
MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Bankia and parent company BFA said on Thursday they had put up for sale all their 12.6 percent stake in hotel group NH Hoteles.
The sale will be through a book-building exercise with JB Capital Markets acting as book-runner. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources