UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Nov 28 Spanish bank Bankia said on Monday that it is offering to buy back up to 750 million euros of subordinated debt and preferential shares in order to shore up its balance sheet. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave. Editing by Jane Merriman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts