* 2011 net profit 309 mln euros

* Net interest income 2.7 bln euros, down 15 pct on year

* Bad loans rate rises to 7.6 pct

* Books a third of real estate losses in 2011 (Releads, adds chairman comments)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Feb 10 Spanish bank Bankia will write off a total of 3.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) of toxic property assets under new government demands forcing banks to deal with losses from a real estate crash, it said on Friday.

The bank, formed from the merger of seven regional savings bank last year, said it had already set aside 1.1 billion euros against this loss as it reported a 13 percent drop in year net profit in its first set of results as a listed bank.

Bankia, which with its parent group BFA forms Spain's third biggest bank by assets, said it would meet the government's requirements for provisioning against real estate assets without outside help and would not be taken over by a larger bank.

"There are no plans of this kind," said Chairman Rodrigo Rato when asked about the possibility of a takeover by a stronger domestic player such as Santander, BBVA or Barcelona-based counterpart CaixaBank.

Bankia is one of the Spanish banks most exposed to a collapsed property sector, where banks sank hundreds of billions into loans to housebuilders during a decade-long construction boom which ended four years ago.

The lender, which has already received 4.5 billion euros in public money, has around 41 billion euros in developer loans and 11 billion euros in foreclosed property on its books.

Bankia said it needed total provisions of 5.1 billion euros: 3.4 billion for real estate losses and 1.7 billion euros as buffer capital. This is around 13 times 2011 pre-tax profit.

Bankia said it had the capacity to generate 8 billion euros of capital through measures such as asset sales and earnings retention.

Santander said on Feb. 7 it had to set aside 4.1 billion euros in new provisions. BBVA said it would need to set aside 4 billion euros to meet the new requirements. For both banks, this amount is about the same as their annual pre-tax profit, underlining Bankia's high exposure to the real estate sector.

The government hopes forcing banks to absorb losses on foreclosed property and bad loans to housebuilders will force a round of consolidation, cleaning balance sheets and unblocking the flow of credit to Spain's families and businesses.

The government favours a tie-up between Bankia and Barcelona-based counterpart CaixaBank to speed consolidation in a weak sector with little recourse to public funds, sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Additional reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by David Cowell)