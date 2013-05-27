* Bankia share price seen dropping up to another 30 pct
* Restructuring plan, business conditions still challenging
* Asset sales, low share price vs peers could help
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, May 28 Shares in state-owned lender
Bankia could slide another 30 percent despite a
multi-billion-euro cash injection, analysts say, with little
hope of a quick recovery as tough business conditions and a
challenging restructuring plan weigh.
More than 11 billion shares issued as part of a
15.5-billion-euro ($20 billion) recapitalisation of the Spanish
bank are to start trading on Tuesday at 0700 GMT in what was
meant to be a new beginning after a 24-billion-euro bailout last
year.
But analysts unanimously expect the share price to keep
falling well below the initial trading price of 0.6 euro, the
1.35 euros at which they were issued and their theoretical value
of 1 euro.
Analysts believe they will settle at a lower price ranging
from 0.45 euro to 0.6 euro.
Following the cash injection, the Spanish state owns 68.4
percent of Bankia, with the rest held by former holders of
preference shares and hybrid debt, often small savers who were
mis-sold these complex financial instruments and were forced to
swap them at a discount for ordinary shares.
Most of them are now expected to sell these new shares on
Tuesday to try to recoup part of their money, adding downward
pressure to a stock which already lost more than 50 percent last
week when institutional investors triggered a mass sell-off as
they received their shares.
Further pressure will come from a recession which economists
expect to last at least another two quarters.
The bank also needs to pay back public aid and cheap ECB
loans received last year and faces a possible new round of
provisioning to cover losses on the refinanced loans portfolios.
Prospects for the bank's future are also clouded by
uncertainty over government plans for handling state-owned banks
and potential risks from arbitration over the mis-selling of
preference shares and hybrid debt which it could have to settle
in cash.
Bankia chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri remains positive.
He said last week said the stock price should eventually
settle at around 0.7 to 0.8 euros, a valuation in line with
those of Spanish peers which all have a share price of between
0.7 to 0.8 times their book value.
Bankia should benefit from the thorough clean-up of its
property business and an aggressive strategy to sell its
non-core assets.
Analysts also believe that if the stock was to fall below a
level of 0.5 to 0.45 euro per share, investors could be lured by
potentially juicy capital gains.