MADRID, June 6 Campaigners seeking to launch legal action against bailed-out Spanish bank Bankia are attracting donations via crowdfunding, a financing method all the rage in small business circles that involves drawing cash from ordinary citizens.

Protestors from the "Indignados" movement - a campaign of Spaniards "indignant" over the government's handling of the economic crisis - had by Wednesday raised 15,000 euros ($18,700) in 24 hours through a donations website to launch a claim.

The group said it plans to start civil and criminal proceedings against the former management of Bankia parent BFA and Rodrigo Rato, who oversaw Bankia's listing last July as chairman and stepped down in May, shortly before the bank requested 19 billion euros in state aid.

Bankia, weighed down by souring real estate assets, has become the focal point of a Spanish banking crisis that threatens to force the country to seek international help.

Thousands of small shareholders, drawn into Bankia's listing after an aggressive marketing campaign on television and in branches, have seen their investments wiped out as the bank's stock tanked, adding to public anger.

Minority shareholder groups and smaller political parties have also said they would seek criminal investigations into the handling of Bankia, targeted at market regulators, the Bank of Spain, and the former management and auditors.

None have truly kicked off yet, however, while for mainstream political parties an investigation could be embarrassing. Rato had served as finance minister when the ruling People's Party was last in power.

The Indignados group said it would present its legal challenge on June 14.

The protestors, best known for marches and campaigns organised across Spanish towns in the past year, used a website called Goteo, or "trickle", to raise the funding, explaining they needed money to pay lawyers and administrative costs, and may later need more than the initial 15,000 euros to finance a full investigation.

Crowdfunding has become an increasingly popular method of financing start-up businesses or even independent films. In many cases though, this so-called peer-to-peer lending implies investors will get some sort of a return.

Those leading the legal challenge against Rato said the campaign was for justice, not for money.

