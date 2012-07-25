Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
MADRID, July 25 Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia said on Wednesday it sold a soured credit loan portfolio for 800 million euros ($966.80 million) to investment funds Aktiv Kapital of Norway and Oko Investments of Luxemburg
"The disposal will have a positive impact on the bank's results as the credit portfolio is fully provisioned," Bankia said in a statement.
The sale is part of Bankia's plan to shed 30 billion euros in toxic assets in the next three years as part of a state rescue of 23.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
