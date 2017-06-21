SANTANDER, Spain June 21 Spanish lender Bankia
aims to seal its merger agreement with smaller
domestic peer Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in the third quarter of
this year and will complete the deal in the fourth quarter,
Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said.
Bankia and BMN are both controlled by the state, after they
ran into trouble following a property crash and needed rescuing.
Spain's bailout fund FROB, recommended the merger as the best
bet to recover public funds.
"The due diligence and analysis phase has already been
completed," Goirigolzarri told a conference in Santander on
Wednesday.
The chairman confirmed that Bankia had looked at possibly
purchasing rival Banco Popular, before its rescue in early June
when it was bought by Santander. But Goirigolzarri
added that Bankia then decided to drop the idea.
"We came to the conclusion that although this (deal) made
sense from an industrial point of view there was an execution
risk that we couldn't justify," Goirigolzarri said.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, editing by
Paul E. Day)