MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's biggest rescued lender Bankia is mulling placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre through an accelerated book building process, a source close to the operation told Reuters.

"Bankia is currently looking at closing the sale of around 12 percent of Mapfre," the source said, adding that the operation, part of Bankia's restructuring plan agreed with Europe, could be completed within the next hours. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Julien Toyer)