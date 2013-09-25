BRIEF-Fanhua board approved cash dividend policy
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year
MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's biggest rescued lender Bankia is mulling placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre through an accelerated book building process, a source close to the operation told Reuters.
"Bankia is currently looking at closing the sale of around 12 percent of Mapfre," the source said, adding that the operation, part of Bankia's restructuring plan agreed with Europe, could be completed within the next hours. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Eastgroup Properties files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, March 6 Nigeria will open up its government-owned airports to private investment, the minister of aviation said on Monday, as the capital's airport prepares to close for repairs after years of neglect.