MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's state-rescued bank Bankia is currently placing a 12.002 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre through an accelerated book building process, broker UBS said on Wednesday.

UBS, which is handling the deal alonsgide Bankia Bolsa, also said that a total of 369,612,846 shares would be offered to institutional investors. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)