MADRID Jan 17 Broker JB Capital Markets on Friday said it had completed the placement of the 12.6 percent stake lender Bankia had in hotel group NHH Hoteles at a price of 4.94 euros per share, their closing price on Thursday.

In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, JB Capital Markets also said the sale was worth 192 million euros ($261.15 million). ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Jesús Aguado)