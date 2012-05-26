(Fixes spelling of Goirigolzarri)

MADRID May 26 Bankia 's chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Saturday he did not envisage converting about 4 billion euros ($5.00 billion)in preference shares held by investors into capital.

"We don't envisage that the solution around preference shares will be to convert them into capital, but when we have a solution, we will communicate it," he told a press conference a day after Bankia asked for a 19 billion euro state bailout, the biggest bank rescue ever in Spain. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White and Keiron Henderson)