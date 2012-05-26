BRIEF-Fujian Start scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume
* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, share to resume trading on Feb 21
MADRID May 26 Bankia 's chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Saturday he did not envisage converting about 4 billion euros ($5.00 billion)in preference shares held by investors into capital.
"We don't envisage that the solution around preference shares will be to convert them into capital, but when we have a solution, we will communicate it," he told a press conference a day after Bankia asked for a 19 billion euro state bailout, the biggest bank rescue ever in Spain. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White and Keiron Henderson)
* For FY16, group expects to record increase in revenue ranging from 138 percent to 148 percent and decline in profit ranging from 13 percent to 23 percent
* Says unit's real estate firm wins land auction for 408.1 million yuan ($59.34 million) in Jinan city