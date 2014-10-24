BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 24 The bad loan ratio of Spain's nationalised lender Bankia was 13.1 percent after the sale of credit portfolios worth 880 million euros (1.11 billion US dollar) in October, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Alvear said on Friday.
He was speaking at a presentation to analysts after the bank reported a 93 percent jump in net profit in the first nine months of the year. Bankia reported a bad loan ratio of 13.6 percent at the end of September. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.