BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.13
* Quarterly FFO per share $4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID May 25 Spain's troubled Bankia , which asked for a state bailout of 19 billion euros on Friday, also revealed a 2.979 billion euro ($3.73 billion) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts.
The bank had stated in early May, before the state started a nationalisation process, that it had made a profit of just over 300 million euros for last year.
Bankia has since reviewed its loan portfolios and capital needs to assess how much bailout money it needed.
($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Quarterly FFO per share $4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY ANNOUNCES 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]