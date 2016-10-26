MADRID Oct 26 Spain's state-owned lender Bankia
posted on Wednesday a 12 percent fall in the third
quarter net profit from a year earlier due to pressure from
ultralow interest rates.
Bankia reported net profit of 250 million euros, slightly
above analysts' forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a
Reuters poll.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 507 million euros, down about 22 percent from
a year ago, slightly below 519 million euros in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah
White)