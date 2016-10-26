MADRID Oct 26 Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Wednesday a 12 percent fall in the third quarter net profit from a year earlier due to pressure from ultralow interest rates.

Bankia reported net profit of 250 million euros, slightly above analysts' forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 507 million euros, down about 22 percent from a year ago, slightly below 519 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White)