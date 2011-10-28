* Does not need state aid to meet EBA requirements

* 9-mth net profit 295 million euros

* Bad loan ratio rises to 7.09 pct end-Sept (Adds details, background)

MADRID, Oct 28 Spain's newly-listed bank Bankia said its parent holding BFA will meet new European Union capital requirements through organic growth and non-strategic asset sales, avoiding the need for state funds.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) identified a capital shortfall of 1.14 billion euros at BFA earlier this week, with Spain representing a quarter of the total 106 billion euro shortfall it estimated for European banks.

Bankia, formed by the merger of seven regional banks led by Caja Madrid, said net profit reached 295 million euros ($417 million) in the nine months to September. It did not provide proforma year-ago figures.

Net interest income -- the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits -- reached 1.98 billion euros, as higher funding costs continued to squeeze margins.

Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose 7.09 percent at end-September from 6.35 percent at end-June, as Spaniards suffering from high unemployment struggle under the weight of heavy mortgage debt after the fall-out from a real estate bubble.

On Friday, Spain's National Statistics Institute showed unemployment rising to 21.5 percent in the third quarter, its highest level in 15 years. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)