MADRID, July 27 Spain's bailed-out Bankia said its first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts, as charges against bad debts fell and offset weaker revenue from lending.

The bank reported net profit of 556 million euros ($612 million) in the period, and 311 million euros for the second quarter alone.

Its return on equity, a measure of profitability, improved to 9.8 percent in the second quarter from 8.7 percent in the first, putting Bankia on course to reach a 10 percent target for 2015. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing Paul Day)