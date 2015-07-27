* Bankia first half profit up 11.5 percent

* Return on equity close to 2015 goal of 10 percent

* Management working on 2016-2018 strategic plan

* Lower loan margins still key weakness (Recasts to focus on new business plan, adds CEO comments)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 27 Bankia reported an 11.5 percent increase in first-half profit on Monday and said it was preparing a new business plan to see it through to 2018, when the bailed-out bank should be out of state hands.

The Spanish government, which still holds 61 percent of the group, is aiming to recoup most of the 22.5 billion euro ($25 billion) poured into Bankia after a 2008 property crash.

It wants to sell out by 2017, but only if it can to do so profitably. Bankia's shares are hovering below the 1.35 euros the state bought in at. The stock was up 1.2 percent at 1.23 euros by 1120 GMT, outperforming European peers.

"The fact Bankia ... (is) evolving well puts the group on course to making progress in returning the aid," Bankia's Chief Executive Jose Sevilla said at a news conference.

Sevilla gave few details of the bank's new business plan, but said it would focus on shareholder value and guidance on dividends and would be ready in early 2016.

Tens of thousands of ordinary Spaniards lost money when Bankia was listed on the stock market in 2011. It then had to be rescued less than a year later.

Since then Bankia has focused on stabilising its business. Profits have improved, rising 11.5 percent in the first half to 566 million euros, beating forecasts. The increase was helped by lower bad loan provisions, which fell 29 percent from a year earlier. This offset weaker revenue from lending.

Bankia is now close to meeting profitability goals, which were a condition of its bailout.

Along with its Spanish peers, Bankia's profits have improved as the losses from the country's real estate collapse fade. But the banks are struggling to make money in Spain because competition to lend to customers has put pressure on margins.

Analysts at Citi said in a note this could be one of the main worries for Bankia.

The bank's business is also more geared towards lower-yielding mortgage loans. Average yields on the net credit it grants dipped to 2.1 percent in the second quarter, it said, from 2.18 percent a quarter earlier.

Some of Bankia's rivals have made acquisitions to try to counter a subdued home market, with Sabadell for instance, breaking into Britain by buying TSB.

But this is not an option for Bankia, which was banned from making purchases by Brussels until the end of 2017.

Sevilla said it would have to find another way to grow.

"We're more than big enough to compete," he said. (Editing by Jane Merriman)