BRIEF-NZX Ltd's FY daily average value traded NZ$175 mln, up 5.5%
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, July 22 Spain's Bankia :
* Says to delay strategic plan due to uncertainty over regulatory framework, including new capital guidelines currently under consideration by the European Central Bank.
* Chief executive Jose Sevilla tells conference call the company hopes to present its plan next year, insofar as these uncertainties clear up.
* Says not concerned about the results of next week's European banking stress-test results.
* "Looking at Bankia's capital ratios, we are totally comfortable about the coming financial year. Spanish banks have done their homework," Sevilla says.
* Says first half net profit was 481 million euros ($530 million), down 13.4 percent from a year earlier and compared to forecasts in a Reuters survey of 469 million euros.
* Says second quarter profit was 245 million euros, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier and above a Reuters forecast of 235 million euros after booking lower provisions and applying a stricter cost control policy.
* Second-quarter results were hit by a 61-million-euro payment to the European single resolution fund.
* Says first half net interest income was 1.124 billion euros compared to 1.137 billion euros in a Reuters poll
* Says second-quarter net interest income was 546 million euros, below a Reuters forecast of 559 million euros
* Says bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 9.8 percent from 10.5 percent at the end of March
* Non-performing loans fell 1.2 billion euros in the first half
* Says return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio was 8.2 percent, unchanged from the end of March
* Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 12.89 percent at the end of June, compared to 12.52 percent from the end of March Source text: [bit.ly/29Rc94H] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Paul Day)
