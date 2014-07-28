BRIEF-Japan Asia Investment appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
MADRID, July 28 Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday said its first half net profit more than doubled from a year ago to 432 million euros ($580 million), beating forecasts as bad debts fell slightly and lending revenue rose.
The bank, which is about 60 percent owned by the government, was expected to post a 399-million-euro profit in the period according to a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, what the bank makes on loans minus funding costs, was 1.43 billion euros in the first half, up 31 percent on the year-ago period.
Bankia's second quarter net profit came in at 245 million euros, also above analysts' expectations of 212 million euros. ($1 = 0.7445 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
March 13 Nippon commercial Development Co Ltd :
ZURICH, March 13 ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls.