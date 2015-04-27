MADRID, April 27 Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Monday posted a 12.8 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 244 million euros ($265.25 million), beating analysts' forecast, although low interest rates weighed negatively on the bank's performance.

Net interest income, the difference between what a bank makes on loans and what it pays out on deposits, came in at 693 million euros, down 0.6 percent and missing a 701 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)