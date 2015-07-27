MADRID July 27 Spanish bank Bankia's chief executive Jose Sevilla said the lender hoped to finalise the sale of its U.S. unit National City Bank to Chile's BCI soon.

He was speaking at a news conference on Monday after the bank said first-half profit rose 11.5 percent from a year ago, beating forecasts. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Paul Day)