MADRID Feb 3 Spain's nationalised lender Bankia has had informal conversations with possible buyers for part of the government's 68 percent holding in the bank, but there is no definitive plan yet, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Monday.

In a news conference to discuss Bankia's 2013 financial results, he confirmed that bank restructuring fund FROB, which manages the state's holding in the bank, was looking to hire a strategic adviser in connection with Bankia.

There is investor interest in Bankia and the sell-down could happen in phases, he said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)