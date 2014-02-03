BRIEF-Glorious Property Holdings says for FY loss attributable expected to slightly increase
* For year ended 31 december 2016, and loss attributable to owners of company for year is expected to slightly increase
MADRID Feb 3 Spain's nationalised lender Bankia has had informal conversations with possible buyers for part of the government's 68 percent holding in the bank, but there is no definitive plan yet, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Monday.
In a news conference to discuss Bankia's 2013 financial results, he confirmed that bank restructuring fund FROB, which manages the state's holding in the bank, was looking to hire a strategic adviser in connection with Bankia.
There is investor interest in Bankia and the sell-down could happen in phases, he said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to significantly decrease by over 40%
* On March 16, Co, several banks, entities entered into second amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, dated April 3, 2014