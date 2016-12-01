BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
MADRID Dec 1 The Spanish government will pass a law on Friday giving it two more years - until end-2019 - to privatise bailed-out lender Bankia as the administration seeks to maximise returns, a government source said on Thursday.
Bankia became the symbol of Spain's financial crisis when it lost more than 19 billion euros ($26 billion) in 2012 because of soured real estate holdings and it needed almost half of a 41.3-billion-euro European aid package for Spain's ailing lenders.
Bankia declined to comment.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.