MADRID Dec 26 Shareholders in Spain's
nationalised lender Bankia face high losses after the
country's bank rescue fund disclosed on Wednesday the bank has a
negative valuation of 4.2 billion euros, the last step before
the injection of 18 billion euros ($24 billion) of European
money into the bank.
The state bank rescue fund, FROB, also disclosed in its
statement that Bankia's parent group, BFA, was worth a negative
10.4 billion euros.
The principles established in the law that shareholders are
first in the queue to suffer losses will be preserved, the
rescue fund said, but it did not specify how much their current
shares would be diluted.
A source at the Bank of Spain said investors would lose most
of their investment, or even all of it, although a final figure
would not be known until early next year.
"It is too soon to say (how much shareholders will lose),
but the dilutive effect will be strong, even very strong," the
source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The FROB also announced it would take over 99 percent of
Banco de Valencia before it is sold to CaixaBank while
shareholders in other nationalised lenders NCG Banco and
Catalunya Banc will be wiped out.
Spain sought in June a 100-billion-euro credit line from the
euro zone to recapitalise its banking sector after the burst of
a decade-long property bubble in 2007 brought it low.
Under a European Union plan to inject 37 billion euros into
the four lenders, junior bondholders will also be forced to take
a haircut on their investments.
Other conditions include cutting thousands of jobs and
transferring toxic real estate assets into a so-called bad bank
where they will be held until they can be sold off later.
The cash injection into BFA-Bankia, due to take place before
the end of the year, will be done through the transfer of 18
billion euros of paper issued by the European Stability
Mechanism into the FROB, which will inject it into to BFA.
Bankia will then issue 10.7 billion euros of convertible
bonds, or Cocos, which will be fully subscribed by BFA.
A capital reduction will finally take place in early 2013 to
adjust the economic value of the bank to its capital. The Cocos
subscribed by BFA will then be transformed into ordinary shares,
forcing the shareholders' losses.
($1 = 0.7563 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Leslie Adler)