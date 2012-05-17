MADRID May 17 Shares in Spain's fourth biggest bank, Bankia, which was taken over by the government last week after concerns grew about its huge losses on loans to property developers, fell 10.15 percent in early trade on Thursday to 1.49 euros.

El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday that customers have withdrawn over 1 billion euros ($1.3 bllion) from their accounts over the past week. Bankia declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)