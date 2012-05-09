MADRID May 9 Spanish banking group BFA and its
troubled lender Bankia requested a partial
nationalisation on Wednesday in a move to clean up its balance
sheet and strengthen its solvency, hit by toxic real estate
assets.
BFA-Bankia has asked for 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in
government loans to be converted into capital, the Bank of Spain
said in a statement. BFA holds 45 percent of Bankia.
"Given the events of recent weeks and the growing
uncertainty about the future of (BFA-Bankia), it was advisable
to take a step further and consider public funds to accelerate
the clean-up," the central bank said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Tracy Rucinski)