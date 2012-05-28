UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
MADRID May 28 Spain's stock exchange regulator the CNMV said on Monday that trading in Bankia shares would start again at 0830 CET, after it was suspended on Friday before the troubled bank announced a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state rescue plan.
Bankia shares last closed on Friday at 1.57 euros. The stock has dropped over 56 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.