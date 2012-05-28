MADRID May 28 Spain's stock exchange regulator the CNMV said on Monday that trading in Bankia shares would start again at 0830 CET, after it was suspended on Friday before the troubled bank announced a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state rescue plan.

Bankia shares last closed on Friday at 1.57 euros. The stock has dropped over 56 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)