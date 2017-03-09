FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.

"I can inform you that Mr Francisco Javier Aríztegui Yáñez has asked to be replaced in his position on the Administrative Board of Review of the ECB until the conclusion of the investigation to which he is subject," the ECB's head of supervision Daniele Nouy said in a letter to a member of the European parliament.

"Accordingly, the Chair of the Administrative Board of Review, Mr Jean-Paul Redouin, has asked the two alternates – Mr René Smits and Mr Ivan Šramko – to act as member in relation to matters concerning any notices of review which may be filed during that period." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)