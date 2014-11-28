BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
MADRID Nov 28 Bankia Sa
* Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri says in an interview on COPE national radio that it is reasonable to expect the state to continue reducing its stake in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: