LONDON Feb 24 British challenger bank Aldermore
plans to raise 75 million pounds ($115.9 million) from the sale
of shares in a stock market flotation next month, it said on
Tuesday.
Private equity firm Anacap and other investors will also
sell shares in the offer, which will result in about 40 percent
of the bank being listed, it said.
The listing is likely to value Aldermore, which provides
banking services to consumers and small and medium-sized
businesses (SMEs), at between 600 million and 650 million
pounds, Sky News reported on Monday.
Aldermore had previously sought a valuation of about 800
million pounds when it considered a listing last year, which it
postponed.
($1 = 0.6471 pounds)
