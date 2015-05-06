WARSAW May 6 Polish insurer PZU,
French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin
Noble have submitted offers to buy control of Polish
mid-tier lender Alior Bank, three banking sources
said.
French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent
stake in Alior that he owns via holding company Carlo Tassara.
That is the biggest single stake in Alior, and would effectively
give the buyer management control.
"By May-end one of the entities is to receive an exclusivity
for further talks," one of the three banking sources, who spoke
to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said late on Tuesday.
PZU was unavailable for comment, while SocGen, and Getin
declined to comment. A spokesperson for Alior also declined to
comment.
Alior is valued on the Warsaw bourse at 6.43 billion zlotys
($1.78 billion) or 1.8 times book value, above the market median
of 1.6 times book value.
Alior shares rose 14 percent to date this year,
outperforming the broad Warsaw stock market which gained almost
10 percent.
The bank, Poland's No. 13 by assets, is seen in the sector
as an innovative lender, and is not burdened by any of the Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages which are negatively affecting the
valuations of other Polish banks.
Under Polish law, whoever buys the 25 percent stake would
have to tender to buy further shares from other Alior
shareholders.
($1 = 3.6063 zlotys)
