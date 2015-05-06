WARSAW May 6 Polish insurer PZU, French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin Noble have submitted offers to buy control of Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank, three banking sources said.

French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent stake in Alior that he owns via holding company Carlo Tassara. That is the biggest single stake in Alior, and would effectively give the buyer management control.

"By May-end one of the entities is to receive an exclusivity for further talks," one of the three banking sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said late on Tuesday.

PZU was unavailable for comment, while SocGen, and Getin declined to comment. A spokesperson for Alior also declined to comment.

Alior is valued on the Warsaw bourse at 6.43 billion zlotys ($1.78 billion) or 1.8 times book value, above the market median of 1.6 times book value.

Alior shares rose 14 percent to date this year, outperforming the broad Warsaw stock market which gained almost 10 percent.

The bank, Poland's No. 13 by assets, is seen in the sector as an innovative lender, and is not burdened by any of the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages which are negatively affecting the valuations of other Polish banks.

Under Polish law, whoever buys the 25 percent stake would have to tender to buy further shares from other Alior shareholders. ($1 = 3.6063 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Christian Lowe)