NEW YORK, July 7 Charles Bradley Hintz, who has analyzed financial stocks for more than a decade at Bernstein Research, said on Monday that he will be leaving Wall Street to teach business at New York University and write a book.

Hintz, who goes by Brad, will be joining NYU's Stern School of Business as an adjunct professor this fall. He will also be writing what he called a "long-delayed" book titled "Changing Landscapes of the Capital Markets," which he plans to publish in 2015.

"I have enjoyed my years in equity research and the opportunity it has given me to offer public commentary on the dynamics of Wall Street," Hintz said in an email announcing his move. "I have been elated by my successes and humbled by my market mistakes."

A document for NYU's fall courses shows he will be teaching a class on managing financial business with Professor Roy Smith, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner, and Phillip Ryan, a former Credit Suisse Group AG executive. The course focuses on management through the eyes of top executives "during periods of rapid regulatory, cultural and technical change."

Before becoming a research analyst, Hintz was chief financial officer of Lehman Brothers and treasurer at Morgan Stanley. He has become one of the more recognizable names covering large Wall Street banks and retail brokerages.

Hintz said in his email that he was "blessed" to have had two chapters in his Wall Street career, first as a partner at private investment banks through the late 1990s, and then as an analyst covering the rise and fall of big Wall Street banks from the end of the dot-com bubble through the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Financial News first reported Hintz's move earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)