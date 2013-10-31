LONDON Oct 31 Citigroup has appointed
Anil Wadhwani, a veteran executive from its Asian business, to
lead its consumer and commercial banking business in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Wadhwani, who was most recently head of the bank's cards,
unsecured loans and consumer banking division in southeast Asia,
will head an EMEA business with 202 branches and 2.5 million
customers across 10 countries.
Income from continuing operations at the division more than
trebled to $19 million in the third quarter, despite a 7 percent
year-on-year fall in revenues to $359 million.
"The emerging market consumer banking and wealth management
businesses will be key growth areas in this region for many
years to come," said Jim Cowles, CEO of Citi's EMEA region.
"We believe the three trends of urbanisation, digitisation
and globalisation will continue to be on our side and contribute
to the long-term profitability of those businesses."
Wadhwani, who has been with Citi since 1992, said the EMEA
consumer banking strategy would focus on serving global
customers in top cities.
He replaces Marc Luet who takes on the role of cluster head
for central and eastern Europe and country officer for Russia.