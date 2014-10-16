WARSAW Oct 16 The shares of Bank BPH, Poland's 10th largest bank by assets, rose over 9 percent in early trade on Thursday following General Electic's announcement that it is considering selling the bank.

A statement put out late on Wednesday said that GE, which owns 90 percent of the bank through three subsidiaries, was "analysing strategic possibilities" considering selling the shares. (Reporting By Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary)