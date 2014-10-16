WARSAW Oct 16 General Electrics Co is considering selling its majority stake in Polish Bank BPH as part of GE's wider shift away from finance and towards industry, GE Capital said on Thursday.

"It is GE's broader strategy to shift its earnings mix to 75 percent industrial and 25 percent financial, with GE Capital focusing on growing our core, commercial business," a GE Capital's spokeswoman, Katja Antila, said.

"The Bank would be better positioned to realize its full potential, if it was aligned with a company that had a strong commitment to its business plan and growth strategy," Antila said. (Reporting By Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)