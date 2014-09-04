* Barclays is first bank to use finger scanner for big
accounts
* Expects strong take-up from its 30,000 large corporate
clients
* Will also roll out voice recognition for retail clients
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 5 Barclays is launching a
finger scanner for corporate clients and will roll out voice
recognition for millions of retail clients next year as it steps
up use of biometric recognition technology to combat banking
fraud.
The British bank said it has teamed up with Japanese
technology firm Hitachi to develop a biometric reader
that scans a finger and identifies unique vein patterns to
access accounts, instead of using a password or PIN.
Vein recognition technology is used by some banks in Japan
and elsewhere at ATM machines, but Barclays said it is the first
bank globally to use it for significant account transactions.
Barclays said it is the start of a ramp up in its use of
biometrics to provide safer verification systems that cut fraud
risks from customers sharing or choosing obvious passwords, or
forgetting PINs.
"Biometrics is the way to go in the future. We have no doubt
about that, we are committed to it," said Ashok Vaswani, chief
executive of Barclays personal and corporate banking.
Vaswani said Barclays was improving technology and security,
but criminals were also getting more sophisticated.
"You can't let these guys create a breach in the dam. You've
got to constantly stay ahead of the game," he told Reuters.
Britain's private companies lost 21 billion pounds ($34.5
billion) from fraud in 2012 and financial firms suffered 5.4
billion pounds of that, according to National Fraud Authority
estimates.
SOPHISTICATED HACKERS
Banks are coming under particular scrutiny amid evidence of
increasing attacks from sophisticated hackers.
Wall Street bank JP Morgan last month said it was
working with U.S. law enforcement authorities to investigate a
possible cyber attack, after the FBI said it was looking into
reports on a spate of attacks on U.S. banks.
Royal Bank of Scotland and other UK banks have
suffered serious attacks by hackers in the last two years and
are trying to strengthen their defences from coordinated attacks
and other more routine fraud.
Barclays said its vein authentication technology will be
rolled out to corporate customers next year and it expects
strong take-up from its 30,000 large corporate clients.
The finger scanner, which looks like a mini Star Wars
Stormtrooper helmet, sits on the customer's desk and plugs into
a computer. The vein pattern is matched with one stored on a SIM
card, so Barclays does not hold a record. The scanned finger has
to be attached to a live human body to work.
The bank launched voice recognition biometrics for private
banking clients last year and Vaswani said rolling that out more
widely to retail clients "will definitely happen in 2015" and
the bank was exploring other opportunities.
That could include using similar technology on mobile
tablets, which is the fastest growing area for European banks,
or at ATMs.
($1 = 0.6081 British Pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)